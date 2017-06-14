Father’s Day fun in the Heartland: things to do with Dad

June 18 is all about Dad.

Sure, you can buy or make him a card, but why not take him out on an adventure or two?

CLICK HERE for five Heartland Weekend ideas to help you plan a day of fun for the special man in your life.

Making weekend plans? Wishing an idea would just pop into your email box? Then sign up for the Heartland Weekend Newsletter. Follow this LINK to get notified and make sure you click on Heartland Weekend Events.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.