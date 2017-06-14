Public sessions coming to MO to discuss juvenile justice system

This could be your chance to give feedback on Missouri’s juvenile justice system.

The Supreme Court of Missouri’s Commission on Racial and Ethnic Fairness expects to hold public sessions this summer to gain the public’s input into the system.



The sessions will focus on listening to ideas, experiences or recommendations from community members about the juvenile justice system and ways Missouri courts can best meet the needs of our youth.

The public is invited to attend as the commission also shares its progress in addressing current issues and ongoing changes.



The first session is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24 at Greater St. Mark Family Church on 9950 Glen Owen Drive in Ferguson, Mo.



Future community forums are being planned for Cape Girardeau, Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield, Mo.

The commission will provide details about these public feedback sessions as they become available.



For more information, please contact Beth Riggert at (573) 751-4144.

