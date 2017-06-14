USPS releases textured sports ball stamps

If you want a new way to let the world know how much you love sports, it could be as simple as sending a letter.

The United States Postal Service issued the first-of-its-kind stamps with the look and feel of eight popular sports balls.

The 'Have a Ball! Forever stamps' were dedicated at the 117 U.S. Open Championship in Hartford, WI, on Wednesday, June 14.

To get the texture of various sports balls, a special coating is applied to selected areas of the stamps during the printing process.

You could send your next letter with the a stamp that has the feel of:

baseball’s stitching

golf ball’s dimples

tennis ball’s seams

soccer ball or volleyball’s textured panels

a basketball

a kickball

a football

The first-day-of-issuance ceremony was part of the U.S. Golf Association’s Flag Day celebration. This special tribute was for those serve or have served in the military and the USPS was part of it. Nearly 1 of 7 postal employees have served in the military.

“Every day across the United States, people of all ages gather on fields, diamonds, courts, and golf courses to engage in friendly and fun competition,” said U.S. Postal Service Senior Vice President, Sales and Customer Relations Cliff Rucker. “We are honored to celebrate our nation’s passion for athletics with the Have a Ball! Forever stamps. It is my hope that whenever you affix these colorful new stamps to letters, they serve as a reminder of the connection between sports and culture.”

U.S. Golf Association President Diana Murphy joined Rucker in the dedication. She called the new stamps innovative in their design.

“We can’t think of a more fitting place to celebrate golf as one of America’s favorite recreational sports than the U.S. Open Championship,” said Murphy. “This innovative stamp collection provides a lasting symbol of how sports — like golf — can connect people and communities, create fun opportunities to promote an active lifestyle, and bring out the fan in all of us. We are thrilled to reveal it to our fans today, in our country’s heartland.”

The stamps are available in panes of 16 that include two stamps of each design. Creating the stamp images were Stamp artist Daniel Nyari of Long Island City, NY, and stamp designer Mike Ryan of Charlottesville, VA as well as Art Director Greg Breeding of Charlottesville, VA.

The Have a Ball! stamps are being issued as Forever stamps which are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail service one-ounce price.

To find out how to get these sporty new stamps, click here!

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.