2 vehicle crash injures one on I-57 in Johnson Co., IL

A crash involving two vehicles resulted in injury for one driver in Johnson County, Illinois on Wednesday, June 14.

The crash happened in the north bound lanes on I-57 at mile post 42.5 at 3:55 p.m.

A 2007 Freightliner in 5 axle box van combination was driven by Abdirashid B. Mohamed, 32, of Aberdeen, Ohio. Mohamed was not injured in this crash. With Mohamed in the vehicle, was Mohamed A. Mohamud,33, also of Aberdeen, Oh. He was also uninjured.

A 2008 Ford Explorer was also involved in this crash. The Ford was driven by John A. Sullivan, 52, of Anna, Ill. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. 47-year-old Catherine D. Sullivan and three children were in the vehicle with Sullivan. They were uninjured.

Officials with the Illinois State Police said the Freightliner and the Ford were both north bound on I-57 in the left lane.

The Ford was in front of the Freightliner and the Ford slowed down for construction traffic.

The Freightliner’s driver, Mohamed, failed to slow in time and swerved to the left to avoid striking the Ford.

Police said the Freightliner struck the left rear corner of the Ford with its right front corner and the Freightliner continued moving and came to rest in the median. The Ford came to rest on the right shoulder.

No lanes of I57 were shut down during the crash investigation and scene clean up, however crews and emergency services were on scene for about 3 hours.

Abdirashid B. Mohamed was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

