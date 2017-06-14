'Emergency Planning for Higher Ed' training held at Southeast MO State University

If you were in the middle of an active shooter situation would you know how to respond?

By the end of a three-day training at Southeast Missouri State, instructors of the “Emergency Planning for Higher Ed” training hope first responders have the right skills.

The training is designed to take university personnel through real-life scenarios and teach departments how to develop an emergency operations plan.

Mark Bagby, a FEMA Contract Instructor, said it’s useful information for everyone.

“The most common thing is run, hide, fight,” said Bagby. “If you can run away from the situation, get away from the shooter, then great, get away from it.”

Universities throughout the Heartland were at the Show Me Center on Southeast's campus for the training.

Institutions of higher learning are brought into the training together.

They used tools on how to build an emergency operations plan, how to train their faculty, staff, and students on how to deal with emergencies and put them through a real world exercise to practice.

Instructors hope the trainees will never have to use this training but are confident they will know how to respond if an incident occurred.

