2 Paducah natives appointed to state commission

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has appointed two Paducah natives to the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 2nd Judicial Circuit and District of Kentucky.

Kristen Reese Williams and Dennis Jackson will both serve for a term that expires January 1, 2020.

Williams is a small business owner and Jackson is a retired educator.

The Commission consists of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, two members from the Kentucky Bar Association, and four gubernatorial appointees who are not members of the Kentucky Bar Association.

Members of the group cannot hold any other public office or any office in a political party or organization.

