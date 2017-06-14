Summer is here: how to make sure your AC is ready

Heartland summers can get hot and we want to make sure your air conditioning unit runs smoothly all season.

Greg Brown with Air Solutions shared his tips to keep your AC unit running through the summer.

The first one is to make sure you get your unit serviced before the heat of the summer.

"Make sure there are no weeds or bushes growing up around it, keep it all trimmed so it can breathe. Change the filter, keep your filter changed in your house. make sure your thermostat batteries are good," Brown said.

Brown said if you want to save money on your AC bill, he suggested turning it up a few degrees and not turning it off altogether.

