All lanes open on I-24 at 39 mile maker in Lyon Co., KY

All lanes are open on Interstate 24 after truck with a broken axle caused officials to restrict a portion of the interstate to one lane.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said this affected westbound traffic on I-24 at the 39 mile marker in Lyon County, Ky.

The truck had a broken axle, causing the trailer to lean. It was hauling a hazardous material but there was no spillage or leakage.

The site has since been cleared and traffic is running normally.

