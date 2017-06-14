2 sent to the hospital after crash in Carbondale, IL

Two people went to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning in Carbondale, Illinois.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Giant City Road and East Park Street.

According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Kathleen Cousineau was driving east on East Park Street when she pulled out in front of Julie Hester who was driving south on Giant City Road.

Hester and Cosineau were both taken to the hospital with what deputies called non-life-threatening injuries.

Cousineau was ticketed for failure to yield at an intersection.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.