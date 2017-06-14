Power outage in Ava, IL after car hits utility pole

Some residents in Ava, Illinois were out of power after a car hit a utility pole on Tuesday morning, June 13.

According to Jackson County deputies, they responded to a crash at around 6:47 a.m. outside Ava where a vehicle hit a utility pole.

It was reported the driver was in and out of consciousness.

Deputies say Austin Tausinger from Ava was driving a 2002 Chevrolet eastbound out of Ava on E. Knauer Street (Illinois Route 4) when the vehicle left the road and hit an Ameren utility pole.

Tausinger was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The pole broke in half and Tausinger's vehicle had major damage.

Ameren officials arrived on scene to replace the utility pole.

According to deputies, there was a power outage for some residents while repairs were made to the pole.

