6/14/17 - Heartland's Best Parents

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Politics, protests, and more new problems everyday. It seems like there’s no shortage of bad news to report. But I’d like to tell you about a great event we’ve been involved with recently.

Earlier this month we honored nearly 80 high school valedictorians at our 32nd annual Heartland’s Best celebration. It’s always inspiring for us to meet these hard-working young people and to salute their academic success. But it’s equally inspiring to meet their parents, to look in their eyes and see the unconditional devotion to their sons and daughters, and the pride for their accomplishments. When we talk to the students, nearly every one of them credits their parents for their success.

This is a great reminder to current and future parents, that your motivation, support, and involvement in your kids’ lives is THE most important factor in their future success. You’ll get to meet these Heartland’s Best valedictorians in special greetings that will air throughout the summer. And while you salute their achievement, don’t forget to appreciate the work and devotion of the parents that made it all possible. From one parent to another, thank you for what you do.

I’m Scott Thomas, and that’s our ViewPoint.

