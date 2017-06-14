KY man charged with rape after having sex with 14-year-old girl

A Ballard County, Kentucky man is facing a rape charge after confessing to having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

On June 5, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint of a 27-year-old man having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old female.

Casey Lee Ringstaff picked up three female juveniles at a local business in McCracken County and took them to a warehouse which belonged to his employer. While at the warehouse, Ringstaff had sexual intercourse with one of the 14-year-old juveniles.

On June 9, detectives arrested Ringstaff on a charge of third-degree rape. Ringstaff confessed to having sexual intercourse with the juvenile but claimed he did not know her age and said they had just met. However, Ringstaff was acquainted with the victim’s family and was familiar with the victim’s age.

The investigation remains ongoing and more charges are pending.

