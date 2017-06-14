Herrin Fire Dept. donates ladder truck to Johnston City, IL

The Johnston City Fire Department will soon have their own ladder truck.

On Monday, June 12, the Herrin City Council voted to donate the Herrin Fire Department's reserve ladder truck to the Johnston City Fire Department.

The ladder truck was placed into reserve status after the Herrin Fire Department got a new ladder truck in 2015.

The Johnston City Fire Department will be picking up the truck on Thursday, June 15 at 1 p.m. at the Herrin Fire Department. The mayors of Johnston City and Herrin will both attend.

In May, the Johnston City Fire Department donated several self-contained breathing apparatuses and air bottles to the Herrin Fire Department.

