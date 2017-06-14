1 dead after crash in Trigg Co., KY

A Cadiz, Kentucky man is dead following a crash in Trigg County, Kentucky on Tuesday, June 13.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. KSP Post 1 received a call from Trigg County Dispatch requesting troopers for a single-vehicle crash on Canton Road near the intersection of Jackson Terrace Road.

Upon arrival, Trooper Nathan Clinkenbeard confirmed the crash was deadly.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Terry D. Moss, 60, had been driving his 2006 Chevy Silverado westbound on Canton Road when his right hand tires dropped off the shoulder of the roadway. Moss then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to run off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned.

Moss was not wearing his seat belt and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Trigg County Coroner.

KSP was assisted at the scene by Trigg County Fire/Rescue, Trigg County Ambulance, the Trigg County Sheriff Office, the Cadiz Police Department and the Trigg County Coroner’s Office.

