MO, IL, KY members of congress safe after shooting in VA

Multiple people were shot at a GOP baseball practice on Wednesday morning, June 14.

Members of the team were practicing for Thursday's Congressional Baseball Game.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was among those shot.

We talked to Rep. Mike Bost from the 12th District of Illinois on the phone on Wednesday.

He said he was in a morning prayer group when the shooting took place.

According to Bost, three of the regulars who normally pray with him in the group went to the baseball practice. He said a staffer barged into the prayer group and said someone shot Scalise.

Bost said he immediately started taking calls from family, friends and staff members to check on his safety. Shortly after the shooting, Bost said a Capitol member came in to tell him the shooting suspect was from his district.

Through research, Bost said his staff learned the shooter, James Hodgkinson, was in contact with Bost's staff on 10 separate occasions. He said Hodginson had either emailed or left voicemails with his team from June 2016 to May 2017.

According to Bost, the messages were never threatening or raised any red flags.

He said security detail at the location of the shooting did an "amazing job" handling the situation. He said the game will go on Thursday night.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) was reportedly at the practice and witnessed the shooting. He was not hurt.

A spokesman for Jason Smith (R-MO) said Smith was actually at the gym with the House Speaker at the time of the shooting. His spokesman said the Congressman is understandably shaken. He said Smith wants to offer his prayers to Scalise and called him a great guy.

A spokesperson for Senator Roy Blunt said he is safe. He was not at the practice.

Blunt spoke on the Senate floor on Wednesday afternoon to honor the efforts of the officers that responded to the shooting.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConell is also safe. He is not on the baseball team.

Statements from Lawmakers about the shooting

"As you have likely heard a gunman with a rifle opened fire on Congressmen, Senators, staff and police this morning. I was there and am shaken but unharmed. Many people likely would have died this morning if not for the bravery of the Capitol Police. My thanks to them are inadequate but heartfelt. They never hesitated to put their lives on the line to save everyone. Please pray for those for all those who were injured.” --U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

“This is a sad day for all Americans, regardless of political affiliation. We can all agree that these sorts of actions simply have no place in civil society, and we should do much more to prevent this sort of needless violence. I wish all the victims a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing my former House colleagues, Congressional staffers and Capitol Police officers back on the Hill soon. I also want to thank all the first responders for their bravery in risking their lives this morning—without their efforts, today could have been even worse.”--U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

“My prayers are with my good friend and DC roommate, Steve Scalise, as well as the Capitol Police officers, Members, staff and all those affected by today’s shooting. While we don’t yet fully know the motive behind this shameful act of evil, there is no doubt the heroism of the Capitol Police saved lives this morning. I am deeply thankful for their bravery, and I hope for speedy recoveries for all those wounded in this cowardly assault.”--Congressman John Shimkus (R-IL)

“With reports indicating that Wednesday morning’s shooter is from my district, this is a tragedy that certainly hits close to home. As we continue to gather information, Tracy and I would like to send our prayers to my friend and colleague, Steve Scalise, as well as members of the security detail and congressional staff who were injured. We live in challenging times and the political rhetoric has been turned up to an alarming level. This should serve as a wake-up call for all of us to step back from the battle lines and come together to strengthen our nation.”--U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-IL)

“I know the entire Senate will join me in echoing the sentiments of the president this morning. We are deeply saddened. We are concerned for all those injured. We will keep them in our prayers, we will continue to send them every wish for a quick and full recovery. We are grateful for all those who stepped in to help: those practicing on the field, the first responders, and of course the Capitol Police Officers on the scene. We are deeply indebted for their service, we again salute their continuing and unfailing bravery on behalf of the Capitol community. The Congressional Baseball Game is a bipartisan charity event. I know the Senate will embrace that spirit today as we come together in expressing both our concern and our gratitude.”--Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Our hearts go out to the victims of a tragic shooting this morning. We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the United States Capitol Police who put their lives on the line this morning and each and every day to keep members, staff, and visitors safe.-- Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL)

