Four things you need to know on 6/14

It's Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be another hot and humid day, with temps once again in the 90s. There is the chance of a possible isolated thunderstorm. Much of the Heartland will stay dry. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm trend continues as does the chance for severe weather.

Making headlines:

2 seriously injured after crash involving ambulance on I-55: According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two people have been seriously injured following a crash on I-55 in Perry County, Missouri late last night.

Unknown number killed in massive London high-rise blaze: Fire swept through a high-rise apartment building in west London early this morning, killing an unknown number of people and sending more than 50 people to area hospitals.

A group of Missouri State Senators has called for an investigation of Missouri Governor Eric Greitens for alleged illegal and unethical conduct during his campaign.

Sessions vows to defend himself against 'false allegations': Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a close adviser to President Donald Trump during his battle for the presidency, heatedly defended himself before his former Senate colleagues as he denied having an undisclosed meeting with Russia's ambassador to the United States and rejected any misconduct in the ouster of FBI Director James Comey.

