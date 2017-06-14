2 seriously injured after crash involving ambulance on I-55

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two people are seriously injured following a crash on I-55 in Perry County, Missouri late Tuesday night, June 13.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the 126.8 mile marker in the northbound lanes.

According to the crash report, John L. Chimenti, 35, of Jackson, Mo., was driving a 2015 Ford emergency vehicle when he collided with a 2013 Volvo driven by Edwin, M. Gathecha, 50, of Jacksonville, Florida.

The patient inside the ambulance, Derone T. Duncan, 37, of Sikeston, Mo., was seriously injured in the crash. Duncan was taken to a St. Louis hospital by helicopter.

Adam John E. Hilse, 33, of Jackson, Mo., who was caring for Duncan in the back of the ambulance was also seriously injured in the incident. Hilse was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital by ambulance.

A third vehicle, a 2016 International Harvester, driven by Paul C. Warner, 58, of Marble Hill, Mo., was hit by debris from the initial crash.

A fundraiser has been set up to help pay for medical expenses for the EMT that was injured in the crash.

