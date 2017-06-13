Knights Of Columbus in Scott City, MO raise money for youth trip

The Knights Of Columbus 6420 in Scott City, MO will be hosting a breakfast on Sunday, June 25 from 7:30 a.m. till 10 a.m. at the KC Hall.

This will benefit the local youth going to the Steubenville retreat.

The menu will be scrambled eggs,pancakes, pork sausage as well as biscuits and gravy with coffee and milk, all for your goodwill donation to help the youth.

