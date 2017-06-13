Multiple water related deaths reported by MO Hwy Patrol

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported several water related deaths so far in June.

Kalon D. Green, 18, of Belleville, Illinois reportedly drowned after going down a water slide.

He was found by life guards who attempted CPR at the scene.

Green was taken to an area medical center and pronounced dead by a medical professional around 4 p.m.

His next of kin was notified.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 10 at 2:58 p.m on County Road 5285, five miles south of Rolla, Mo.

This is reported to be the first water death of the month of June for Troop I and the fourth for 2017.

Green's body was transported to area funeral home.

The next reported death comes out of Johnson Shut-Ins State Park.

It happened the next day on Sunday, June 11 at 6:45 p.m. in Reynolds County, Mo.

According to reports, Christopher C. Watson, 19, of Farmington, Mo was attempting to swim across the Black River when he drowned in the water.

Watson was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. by the Reynolds County Coroner Jeff McSpadden. McSpadden transported Watson to tan area funeral home and Watson's next of kin were notified.

Another death was reported out of the Black River on Tuesday, June 13.

Reports said it happened three miles west of Williamsville, Mo.

At 9:35 a.m. in Wayne County, Kenneth B. Vancil, 70, of Qulin, Mo was driving a boat across the water when it tipped against a wad of roots and ejected the two passengers in the vessel.

Vancil was pronounced dead by Wayne County Sheriff Finch a little after 10 a.m. at the scene.

This is reported to be Troop E's fourth boating death of 2017.

