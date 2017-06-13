Burglary reported at home in McCracken Co., KY, resident arrested, suspect not found

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department a man has been arrested, a dog is dead and $5,000 was found in this case out of McCracken County, Kentucky.

On Monday, June 12 around 11:48 a.m. the Sheriff’s Department was called out to 5015 Old US Highway 45 in reference to a burglary.

Police said during burglary the suspect shot and killed a dog that was located inside the home.

Detectives attempted to determine who was responsible and during the investigation they noted that evidence began pointing toward illegal drug activity.

Police found evidence of drugs and paraphernalia inside the home.

They said the home was ransacked indicating that the suspect was searching for a specific item.

The tenant, Andrew Hall, 25, of Paducah, Ky, admitted to detectives that he used and sold illegal drugs.

Hall agreed that the incident was likely connected to his illegal drug activity, but provided detectives limited assistance in identifying the suspect.

Additional evidence obtained during the investigation appeared to show illegal drugs were being sold to various individuals by Hall.

Following the interview with Hall, detectives searched his vehicle at the sheriff’s department after he admitted that he had "put up" some drugs, but did not tell detectives where he hid them.

As part of the search, detectives questioned a relative with Hall about anything she may be holding in her purse for him.

That searched revealed over $5000 in US Currency.

Police said Hall and his relative told multiple stories of where the money came from and how it ended up in her purse.

Eventually, the relative said she had no idea how much money was in her purse and stated she had no idea where the majority of the money had come from.

According to police, Hall admitted that he had placed the money in the purse.

Hall had a previous drug trafficking convection was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

He has been charged with trafficking in marijuana under eight ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

Police have not caught the burglar in this case however, and are asking for your help.

Anyone with information pertaining to the burglary is urged to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270 444-4719 or Crime Stoppers at 270 443-TELL.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.