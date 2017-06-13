Site open in Crittenden Co., Ky after power poles down along KY 506

Officials with the Kentucky Trasportation Cabinet said multiple power poles down along KY 506 at milepoint 4.8 in Crittenden County, Ky blocked the roadway on Tuesday, June 13.

As if 9:40 p.m. they reported that KY 506 has reopened to traffic.

We are told a utility crew was on site awaiting delivery of replacement poles.

The estimated duration of the work was two hrs.

