North bound lanes open at mile point 41 on I-57 after crash in Johnson Co., IL

The Illinois State Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash at milepost 41 in Johnson County, Ill where injuries were reported.

The crash happened Tuesday, June 13 at 3:49 p.m.

Four drivers were involved in the crash.

A red 2007 Peterbuilt Truck Tractor pulling a semi-trailer was driven by Raul Puentes, 34 of Miami, Florida.

Gustav Schlueter, 55 of Floyds Knobs, Indiana drove a grey 2015 Toyota Rav 4. In the vehicle with Sclueter was Angelito Aquino,48, also of Floyds Knob.

Joshua Desoto, age 32 of West Monroe, LA drove a maroon 2013 Freightliner Truck Tractor pulling a semi-trailer

Lastly, a purple 2013 Nissan Rogue was driven by Kenneth Pickell, 63 of Granger, Indiana.

According to police, Puentes was traveling north on I-57 approaching slowed traffic due to road construction. Puentes' vehicle crashed into the rear of Schlueter's vehicle pushing it off the road to the right.

Schlueter's vehicle came to a rest at the bottom of an embankment on the right side of I-57.

Puentes' vehicle kept moving though, traveling north and crashing into the rear left side of Desoto's vehicle.

Pickell was a north bound vehicle struck debris from Puentes' vehicle.

Puentes' vehicle then crossed the center median in to the south bound lane of I-57. It crossed both lanes of I-57 southbound and overturned in the ditch off the right hand side of I-57 south.

Schlueter was transported from the scene to an area hospital with injuries sustained from the crash.

All northbound lanes of I-57 are open according to police but the investigation into the crash continues.

Puented was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.