Vehicle overturned in Randolph Co., IL injuring 1 person

The Illinois State Police District 13 reported a single vehicle crash in Randolph County, Ill. that injured one person.

It happened on Illinois Route 150, west of Surman Road on Tuesday, June 13 at 11:23 a.m.

According to police a 2003 Ford Mustang was driven by a 17-year-old female of Steeleville, Ill.

She was reported to have minor injuries and was transported via ambulance to an area hospital.

An investigation showed that the Ford was east bound on the roadway.

The Ford left the south side of the road, dropping the right side tires off of the pavement.

According to police, the driver over corrected bringing the Ford back onto the roadway where she lost control.

The Ford exited the south side of the roadway and struck a ditch embankment where it overturned.

Police said the vehicle had to be towed from the scene due to damage.

The juvenile driver of the Ford was cited for improper lane usage.

