Farmington Police mourn loss of their K-9

Members of the Farmington Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own.

K-9 officer Figo, age 10, died on June 13 after a brief illness.

In a post on Facebook, Figo was described as brave and valiant.

Figo and his partner, Officer Brad Williams, worked together for the last eight years. The post said, "Figo was so devoted to Officer Williams and would have given his life for him."

