Jackson, MO woman accused of trying to run over another person, charged with assault

The Jackson Police Department has accused a Jackson, Missouri woman of using her vehicle to intentionally hit another person.

The incident happened on Monday, June 12.

Officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to a call of a motor vehicle accident.

After an investigation, they found that Claudia M. Howe, 61, used her vehicle to intentionally hit another person standing outside of a vehicle.

Police said Howe then left the scene prior to officers arriving on scene.

Officers later located Howe and placed her into custody.

Howe was charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.

Her bond was set at $50,000.

