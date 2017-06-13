VIDEO: Bear spotted at Clearwater Lake in southeast MO

A bear was spotted at Clearwater Lake on Sunday, June 11.

Despite that, campers are still staying in the area.

"It Swam the lake and we were standing over in the "A" section and it crossed really, really fast."

Perry Barton is a regular camper at Clearwater Lake, but this trip will stick with him for a long time.

"This was our first one we've had here, been here three years you know," Barton said. "Going on the fourth one you know and we've never seen anything but deer here."

Most people have the same story but thanks to Farmington, Mo native, Stwirt Williams, now 30,000 people get to share this sight.

Williams, 16, shot video of the bear. You can see it running up from the side of the dam, jumping across the wall and running down the lake.

Williams said he didn't consider the bear to be a threat.

"I think that the bear was more scare of the people than they were of the bear," Williams said.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office posted Williams' video to its Facebook page.

Now, if you're planning your next trip, wildlife experts have a tip for you.

Before getting to your campsite, check in with the closest visitor center. They'll usually have the latest bear safety information for the area.

Williams also said even though some might be scared off from camping, there really is no need.

"I don't think that people should be scared to come camping at Clearwater because it's a safe place," Williams said.

The National Park Service said most bear encounters, usually end without injury. They said following basic guidelines could help lessen the level of danger.

Again, it is important that you check with your visitors center or back country office for the latest bear information in your area.

