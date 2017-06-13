Man found guilty of murder of Graves Co., KY woman

A jury in Warren County, Ohio has convicted a man in the murder of a woman from Graves County, Kentucky.

Terry Froman was found guilty on charges of aggravated murder and kidnapping. He kidnapped Kim Thomas Jackson from her Mayfield home on September 12, 2014. He then drove her to Ohio where he shot and killed Jackson on the interstate near Cincinnati.

The jury trial began on June 5. The jury reached its verdict on June 13.

A sentencing is set for Thursday, June 15.

According to officials, they will discuss the possibility of the death penalty and once that decision is made, they will discuss sentencing.

Froman is also suspected of killing Jackson's son, Eli Mohney, at the home in Mayfield.

