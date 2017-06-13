Cape Girardeau, MO church to host vacation Bible school for kids with special needs

Bethany Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is hosting a vacation Bible school for children with special needs.

The idea came from the mother of a boy with special needs who wanted her son to feel included in VBS.

"We wanted him to participate and partake in what every child here in Cape is doing," Carmen Shrimplin said.

Senior Pastor Shawn Wasson said that this session of VBS will run just like any other.

"I think in other situations, you know, the kids are kind of thrown into the mix and they just kind of have to adapt on the fly and we are just going to do things at a smoother slower pace so the children can have the best time possible," Wasson said.

Registration is open until Thursday, June 15.

To register you can call Bethany Baptist church at 573-335-8622 or email kidsbethany1@outlook.com

