Hearing set for an Anna, IL man charged with burglary

An Anna, Illinois man was found guilty today on a burglary charge in Union County, Ill.

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced on Tuesday, June, 13 that 34-year-old Daniel Jacob Bible was found guilty today by a Union County Jury on one count of burglary, a class two felony.

According to police, Bible entered into a private office at a Jonesboro, Ill. business with the intent to commit a theft in January.

The case was investigated by the Jonesboro Police and Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Bible's sentencing hearing has been set for August 29 at 1 p.m. at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

Police said the felony carries a maximum penalty of seven years on prison.

Bible is in custody at the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.