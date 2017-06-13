Man sentenced to 8 years in IL Dept. of Corrections on felony drug charges

A Carbondale, Illinois man pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge in court on Tuesday morning, June 13.

Kenneth W. Neal, 34, entered an open plea of guilty to one count of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance (class 2 felony) in Jackson County Court on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Michael C. Carr the State's Attorney for Jackson County, Il announced that Neal was sentenced to serve eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He was sentenced for delivering heroin and fentanyl to a confidential source working with the Carbondale Police Department.

According to the state's attorney's office it happened on September 13, 2016. Neal delivered a substance containing heroin and fentanyl to the police department's source.

This case was investigated by the Carbondale Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Hamrock.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.