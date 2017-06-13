MO State Senators call for investigation of Gov. Eric Greitens

A group of Missouri State Senators has called for an investigation of Missouri Governor Eric Greitens for alleged illegal and unethical conduct during his campaign.

Six senators, Doug Libla (R-Poplar Bluff), Jason Holsman (D-Kansas City), Ryan Silvey (R-Kansas City), Scott Sifton (D-Affton), Bob Dixon (R-Springfield), and Rob Schaaf (R-St. Joseph), co-sponsored legislation that would establish a non-partisan Senate committee to investigate.

The committee would look into Greiten's role in any illegal activity by his campaign along with "the potential illegal and ongoing coordination between the Governor's campaign, official office, and A New Missouri."

"A New Missouri" is a newly formed nonprofit political organization that can accept unlimited donations without having to disclose who is making the contributions, according to the Associated Press.

Senator Holsman wrote in a news release:

"A New Missouri had received at least $50,000 from a group seeking approval from the Governor’s administration for a new casino. After the money was received, A New Missouri spent an undisclosed amount to run attack ads and host political rallies lambasting various Missouri State Senators regarding legislation that was being debated in the General Assembly. The blurring of lines between the Governor’s official office and his dark-money group has been further obfuscated by several of the Governor’s political staff operating these organizations while accompanying the Governor to meetings in the Capitol pertaining to state business."

In April, the governor admitted that his campaign violated Missouri Ethics law and signed an order from the Missouri Ethics Commission detailing it.

A spokesperson with the Governor's Office responded to the investigation with the following statement:

"We put out a call for a special session to protect lives and the health and safety of Missourians, and this is the response from these politicians? They’re angry that the Governor is shaking up Jefferson City and won’t accept their excuses for failure any longer. Temper tantrums from career politicians don’t bother us. It’s just more evidence that Governor Greitens is an outsider who is doing what he said he would do: taking on politicians in both parties to get results. When career politicians are whining, Missourians are winning."

“Missouri voters deserve to know the role Gov. Greitens played in the illegal activity of his campaign, and how deep the corruption within the Governor’s organization continues to go,” said State Senator Jason Holsman (D-Kansas City). “We must protect the integrity of Missouri’s highest office and I am pleased to join my Republican colleagues in calling for this investigation.”

You can read the Senate Resolution here.

