South Main, Church St. closed in Benton, IL due to water line break

BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

An intersection in Benton, Illinois is closed while crews work on a water line break.

The city posted on Facebook that South Main and Church Streets will be closed.

They ask drivers to use caution in the area or find an alternate route.

