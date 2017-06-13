The Great American Campout invites campers for an outdoor adventure

Missouri State Parks invites everyone to the Great American Campout to enjoy an outdoor adventure in state parks and historic sites with their family and friends.

The Great American Campout is a nationwide initiative by the National Wildlife Federation to encourage families and communities to experience the great outdoors.

This all a part of the Great Outdoors Month that highlights the several outdoor activities that strengthens our bond with nature.

Missouri State Parks is sponsoring a variety of events at parks and sites throughout the state to celebrate.

Some of the events include Dutch oven cooking and campground safety, learning about pollinators to following in the footsteps of explorers (William) Lewis and (Meriwether) Clark.

Missouri State Parks in 2017 is celebrating 100 years and visitors can get a Centennial Passport to experience everything the park system has.

For more information go to this website.

If you would like more information on historic sites and state parks and how you can participate in the Great American Campout visit this website.

Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

