Marion, IL man sentenced to 2 years on felony theft charge

A Marion, Illinois man was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on a felony theft charge on Monday, June 12.

David A. Phelps, 53 (not to be confused with former U.S. Congressman David Phelps of Eldorado), pleaded guilty to theft by deception (class 3 felony) on Monday and was sentenced to two years.

According to law enforcement, Phelps approached a person in Marion asking for money to assist with his ailing wife in St. Louis. The following day he approached the same person asking for more money, stating that his wife had died. None of what Phelps said turned out to be true and he was subsequently charged with the theft by deception.

“We are seeing more and more cases like this where unscrupulous people try to scam innocent folks, especially seniors, out of money by telling lies," State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti, who handled the case, said. "If you believe you are the victim of such a crime, please contact law enforcement immediately. This case is an example of what can happen to those who try to scam our senior citizens.”

Phelps has a criminal history including past forgery convictions.

