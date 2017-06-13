Shawnee Community College Offers Free GED Classes for Summer

The Shawnee Community College Adult Education Program will have GED classes in Anna, Cobden, Vienna and at the college’s main campus in Ullin, Illinois for this upcoming summer.

These classes are at no cost to the student. Classes begin the week of June 5.

In Anna, GED classes will be held at the Shawnee Community College Anna Extension Center every Tuesday and Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. and 5:30-8:30 p.m.

In Cobden, GED classes will be held at the Cobden Technology Center every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

In Ullin, GED classes will be held at the Shawnee Community College Main Campus every Monday and Wednesday from 1-4 p.m.

In Vienna, GED classes will be held at Vienna High School every Monday and Wednesday from 5-8 p.m.

To register or for more information on GED classes offered by Shawnee Community College, please contact 618-634-3222 or 618-634-3419.

