Legislation would make Ste. Genevieve, MO a national park

Members of the Missouri congressional delegation want to make Ste. Genevieve a National Historic Site.

Senators Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill and Representative Jason Smith introduced legislation to get the proposed site a unit of the National Park Service.

In a May 2016, the park service released a study that found that part of the Ste. Genevieve Historic District meet the criteria for inclusion in the National Park System.

“Ste. Genevieve is a fundamental part of our state and nation’s history,” said Blunt. “I’m grateful for all the hard work and dedication of generations of Missourians who have helped preserve this national treasure. Establishing Ste. Genevieve as a national park will underscore its significant historic value and allow more visitors to experience French colonial life and gain a deeper appreciation for our state’s rich heritage.”

As the oldest town in Missouri, Ste. Genevieve is a fundamental part of our state & nation’s history https://t.co/XhbCHzeeew pic.twitter.com/UCe8nFysWa — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) June 13, 2017

Senator McCaskill said the designation would ensure that Ste. Genevieve is maintained.

“Ste. Genevieve preserves in time an important piece of our past and gives our kids and grandkids the chance to learn about Missouri’s French colonial history from more than just the pages of a textbook,” said McCaskill. “The site is clearly deserving of inclusion in our National Park System."

The village of Ste. Genevieve dates back to the early 1700s.

“As the oldest settlement west of the Mississippi, Ste. Genevieve is not only a treasure to us here in Southeast Missouri, but also part of our Missouri heritage and early American identity,” said Smith. “I am proud to work to make sure these important pieces of history are protected.”

In 1960, the town was designated as a National Historic Landmark. It's known for its homes that feature unique French vertical log architecture.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.