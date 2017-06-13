Soil, water conservation practices damaged by spring flooding eligible for relief

President Donald Trump approved Missouri Governor Eric Greitens' request for a federal disaster declaration for the historic flooding that began on April 28.

About 48 counties were included in the disaster declaration that will allow for anyone who completed cost-share soil and water conservation practices that were affected to be eligible for reconstruction and reseeding costs.

The Soil and Water Districts Commission approved a variance allowing for the reconstruction and reseeding of storm-damaged soil and water conservation practices currently under a maintenance agreement. The variance will be available to landowners until Dec. 31, 2017.

Landowners wanting to find out more information should contact their local county soil and water conservation district office.

