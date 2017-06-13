I-24 in Lyon Co., KY back open after crash involving 2 semis

According to Keith Todd with the KYTC, traffic is flowing after a crash involving two semis blocked a portion of I-24 in Lyon County, Kentucky on Tuesday morning, June 13.

Both westbound lanes are open but the eastbound lanes are still restricted to one lane. The crash happened at the 42 mile marker.

The site is now cleared.

Initial reports indicated two semi trucks collided and one was reportedly on fire.

One of the trucks was hauling steel, which was scattered across the roadway.

The crash was near the KY 295 overpass between I-24 Exit 40 and the I-24/I-69 Exit 43 Interchange.

The estimated duration of the lane restriction is one hour.

