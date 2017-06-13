Reports show most midsize SUVs have unsafe headlights

More than half of the midsize SUVs tested by an insurance industry group were found to have unsafe headlights that did not light up the road far enough or caused glare for oncoming drivers, according to reports.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested 37 midsize SUVs and only two received a "good" rating. 12 were rated "acceptable," 12 others were rated "marginal" and 11 were rated "poor."

The 2017 Kia Sorento, which received a "poor" rating, had the worst visibility. IIHS says the Sorento lit up 148 feet down the road, compared with 315 feet for the top-rated Volvo XC60.

Other 2017 vehicle models with "poor" ratings include the Jeep Wrangler, Dodge Journey and the Ford Edge and Explorer.

IIHS recommends buying vehicles with headlights rated "good" or "acceptable."

Click here for a full list of ratings.

