Five things you need to know on 6/13

It's Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be another hot and humid day, with temps reaching the 90s again. It will be mostly sunny with the possibility of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.It will also be breezy at times, with gusts reaching 15-20 mph. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect the summertime temps to stick around.with the possibility of more rain over the next couple of days.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather Forecast.

Making headlines:

3 suspects in Poplar Bluff robbery, shooting being held pending charges: Poplar Bluff police say all three suspects believed to be involved in an armed robbery on Sunday, June 11 have been found. Police announced yesterday that all three were found and were being questioned. Police say they were being held pending charges.

HAPPENING TODAY: Attorney General Jeff Sessions, facing fresh questions about his Russian contacts during the election campaign and his role in the firing of James Comey, will be interrogated in a public hearing by former Senate colleagues today.

Marble Hill students home safe after trip puts them in London, Paris during attacks: A group of Marble Hill, Missouri students and adults are home safe after a trip to Europe put them in London and Paris on the days of deadly attacks.

Community meeting scheduled in Cairo, IL to answer housing questions: The Tri-State Chamber of Commerce held a community meeting on Monday, June 12. Several organizations were on hand to answer any questions concerning the housing situation and give updates on the efforts to save the City of Cairo.

Officers assaulted, 5 arrested after riot in Caruthersville: Five people face charges after what police describe as a riot involving dozens of people at the federal housing complex in Caruthersville, Missouri. It happened Sunday night, June 11, at the Gayoso Federal Housing Complex. Police say a fight between children led to something bigger and more violent. It was all streamed live on Facebook.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.