How to celebrate National Dump the Pump Day

Rides Mass Transit District, the largest rural public transportation provider in Illinois, is celebrating National Dump the Pump Day, Thursday, June 15,by encouraging everyone to use public transportation.

The annual event is sponsored by the American Public Transportation Association.

Ride Mass Transit District buses travel nearly 3.7 million miles each year and transport nearly 686,000 residents annually in Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Pope, and Hardin counties.

Residents use RMTD to shop, travel to work, school, and medical appointments.

More information about the services available in your area can be found online or by contacting the local RMTD Operation Center in your area.

