Jackson High School graduate completes basic military training

2016 Jackson High School graduate Dylan T. Murakami graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Murakami completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, physical fitness, basic warfare principles, and Air Force core values.

He also earned four credits towards an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Murakami is the son of Laura and Douglas Murakami of Cape Girardeau, Mo.

