Motorcyclist injured after crash involving SUV in Cape Girardeau, MO

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
A motorcyclist was injured Monday evening after a crash involving another driver in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Witnesses say the motorcyclist was traveling on Kingshighway near First State Community Bank when they were hit by an SUV.

The motorcyclist received an injury to their leg and was taken to a hospital, where their condition is currently unknown.

There has been no word on any injuries sustained by the other motorist.

