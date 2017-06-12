City of Carbondale to host forums on eclipse preparations

The City of Carbondale will host a series of eclipse forums along with Carbondale Tourism, Carbondale Main Street, Southern Illinois University and the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce.

The forums will be held on Tuesday, June 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, June 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Room 116 of the Carbondale Civic Center.

Both forums will cover the same information and anyone is welcome to attend.

Topics of discussion will include eclipse preparations, parking, transportation, getting around town, eclipse events, accommodations and volunteering.

According to the city, there will be a panel of Carbondale leaders and officials available to answer questions.

For more information, you can contact Carbondale Tourism at 618-529-4451 or click here.

