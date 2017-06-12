MO's county-by-county prescription drug monitoring program headed to Cape Girardeau

Missouri's county-by-county effort to track dangerous prescription drugs is headed to Cape Girardeau County.

Cape County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said the goal is to join St. Louis County's drug database.

That database currently covers 14 counties.

This ordinance would allow Cape County licensed physicians to access a database with patients' prescription history, not just here, but in every county covered in St. Louis' existing system.

Cape Girardeau pharmacist Abe Funk said right now, he's faced with out of state customers and repeat customers...with no way of knowing if they are abusing the system to get their hands on dangerous prescription pills.

"People are dying in Missouri. People are dying all over the country and if we don't know that there is a problem, how do we as health care providers take the first step of address that problem and trying to help that individual," said Funk.

Presiding Commissioner Tracy said they are waiting on the county attorney to approve the ordinance before they can move forward.

In the meantime, 13 additional counties are set to join the St. Louis County database in July including Mississippi, New Madrid and Pemiscot Counties.

