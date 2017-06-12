E. Gladys/Warner St. in Sikeston down to 1 lane due to water leak

A Sikeston, Missouri intersection is down to one lane due to a water leak.

According to the City of Sikeston, the intersection of E. Gladys/Warner Street is down to one lane from 1 p.m. on Monday, June 12 through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 while crews work on repairs.

All drivers in the area are asked to use alternative routes to avoid this area.

