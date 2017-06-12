AG Jeff Sessions testified before Senate committee

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified in an appearance before the Senate intelligence committee at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

Sessions, a campaign adviser to President Donald Trump and the first senator to endorse him, stepped aside from the investigation in early March after acknowledging he had spoken twice in the months before the election with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

The appearance came one week after former FBI Director James Comey testified. Sessions will face questions about his Russian contacts during the election campaign and his role in the firing of Comey.

