Community meeting held in Cairo, IL to answer housing questions

Dozens attended a community meeting in Cairo, Illinois on Monday, June 12 in hopes of bringing forth changes in the city.

The Tri-State Chamber of Commerce held the community meeting Monday. The meeting was held in the Cairo Junior/Senior High School cafeteria.

"Once the citizens start to see actions instead of just words, you know through politicians, you know through all of the other and all the other organizations who have reached out to us," Marcella Ursery, a Cairo resident, said. "Once they see change it will help the mindsets and mentalities of the community."

Several organizations were on hand to answer any questions concerning the housing situation and give updates on the efforts to save the City of Cairo.

Earlier this year, hundreds of people were told they had to move out two public housing buildings after the structures were deemed unsafe to live in earlier this year.

So far no demolition day has been set, giving residents more time to find a new place to live.

