Metropolis Police: suspect used finger gun, shouted 'pow, pow,pow'

A call about a disturbance at a gas station in Metropolis led to a police chase and a man being tased and arrested.

Someone called 911 on June 6 to report that one of the people involved in the disturbance had a gun.

The first officer on scene said that when Anthony Ginger, 52, spotted him, Ginger ran toward an alley.

So, the officer ran after him. Ginger reportedly stopped and made a motion as if he was drawing a gun and pointed it at the officer.

When the officer put his flashlight on Ginger, he noticed that Ginger was pointing his fingers at the officer as if it was a gun. Ginger then reportedly shouted "pow, pow, pow!"

Ginger kept running, according to police. The officer hit him with a taser and Ginger fell to the ground.

Investigators said when the officer tried to put Ginger in handcuffs, he started fighting the officer and tried to get the officer in a headlock and punched the officer several times.

The officer hit Ginger with the Taser again, but Ginger was able to knock it out of the officer's hand. A fist fight followed and the officer was finally able to get Ginger into handcuffs.

Ginger, of Metropolis, faces charges of aggravated battery and disarming a police officer.

During the investigation, officers learned that Ginger had been involved in a fight with another customer. When Ginger shoved the other customer, witnesses said the man pulled out his pistol and told Ginger to stay away. That man has a valid concealed carry license and will not face any charges.

