Metropolis city vehicle stolen, crashed

Officers in Metropolis are working to get a warrant for the person who stole a city vehicle and crashed it into a tree.

According to a release from the Metropolis Police Department, a City Alderman called to report the theft. He told dispatchers that the stolen vehicle was being followed by a white Dodge Pick-up truck.

The alderman told investigators that he confronted the two people who reportedly threatened him and took off, throwing gravel on him in the process.

The two people and the pick-up truck were located at a home on Lindsey, according to police.

Levi Lewis, 18, of Longview, Washington, was arrested on charges of reckless driving and assault. He posted bond.

Investigators have identified the person who wrecked the stolen city vehicle and are working to get an arrest warrant.

